George Macaluso
Middletown - George Macaluso 88 of Middletown, New Jersey passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019, at the Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, New Jersey with his family by his side. George was born on January 29, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York. After he graduated from Lafayette High School, he met his wife Rosalie and they were married. George was then drafted into the United States Army. After serving his country he left the Army Honorably Discharged. George worked in the New York City Garment Industry where he was a garment cutter for most of his life. George and Rosalie lived in Brooklyn where they raised their family. They later moved to Staten Island before ultimately settling in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
George is predeceased by his parents Domenico and Mary, his wife Rosalie whom he was happily married for 49 wonderful years, his brothers Salvatore, Natale, Dominick, and his sisters Josephine, and Florence. George is the beloved father of Dominick and his wife Nancy, and Anthony and his wife Patricia. He is the devoted brother of Antoinette and the loving brother-in-law of Angelina. George was affectionately known as "Poppy "to his cherished grandchildren Anthony, Nicholas, Michael, and Lauren. He is also survived by his great-grandson Grayson as well as many nieces and nephews.
George enjoyed playing bocce with his friends, shooting pool and loved bowling. His kindness, humor, and funny stories will truly be missed by all who knew him.
George will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt 35 Middletown, New Jersey 07748 on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Chapel in Middletown at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019