George Michael "Mike" Rogers
Brick - George Michael "Mike" Rogers, a financial services professional and long time resident of Brick, NJ, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11th at the age of 41 at his home. He was born at Point Pleasant Hospital and lived most of his life in Brick. A graduate of Rowan University, the pursuit of his career led him to also live in New York City, Hoboken, and Stamford before moving to Philadelphia one year ago.
Everyone who was lucky enough to have Mike in their lives knows that he was a truly special individual. He was a caring and compassionate person who touched so many of us. His generosity was always on display, consistently putting others before himself and doing the small things to let you know he was thinking about you.
He was an avid golfer and all-around great athlete who loved watching and competing in sports of all kinds. He was especially fanatical about The New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He had a passion for traveling, cooking and enjoying food from all over the world. Most importantly, Mike genuinely loved being around his family and friends, cherishing all of the amazing moments we were lucky to share together, no matter how big or small.
Mike was the oldest of three children to George and Donna Rogers of Brick. Besides his loving parents, Mike leaves behind his two brothers, Daniel of New York City and David and his wife Tiffany of Hoboken; his two nephews, Mason and Hudson; and many other loving family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home - 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt, NJ. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019