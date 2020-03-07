|
George N. Mosley
Morganville - George N. Mosley, 89 of Morganville, died peacefully at home on March 6th, 2020. George was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a graduate of Manual Training High School. He moved to Aberdeen in 1963 and has lived in Morganville since 1991. As a child growing up in Brooklyn, George, despite some physical limitations, was an active member of his church youth group, the Boy Scouts and enjoyed hiking and camping with his many friends. George spent his life working in the alarm and security industry and will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues. He also had a great love of the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was a devoted life member of the Aberdeen Township Hose & Chemical Co. #1 having served for more than 50 years, including a term as Deputy Chief. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Isabella Mosley and his daughter, Jennifer L. Mosley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Barbara Knapp Mosley; his children, Chris Mosley and wife, Lillian of Colts Neck, Roxann Cohn of Florida, Linda Pearson and husband, Glenn of Neptune, Deborah Duffy of Matawan and Sharon Gilbreath of Toms River. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren - Luke Mosley, Lauren Mosley, Megan Allen,
Brian Allen, April Duffy, Melissa Seitz and Suzanne Vasquez and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday March 10th at Waitt Funeral Home in Morganville. A brief service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m.on Wednesday March 11th. followed by burial at Old Tenant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Hospice in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020