George N. Panas
Interlaken - George N. Panas, 97, formerly of Interlaken, fell asleep in the Lord on April 20, 2019. He was the former owner of the Berkeley Sweet Shop, an Asbury Park Boardwalk institution for 58 years. Mr. Panas enjoyed sharing many wonderful years golfing with friends at Deal Golf and Country Club. George was predeceased by his wife Hope Panas in 2010. He is survived by his son in law and daughter. Dr. Elias and Pennee Tsoukas, his grandchildren, Dr. H. Scott Beasley and Luann Tsoukas Beasley and his great grandchildren, Sia, Lee and Diana Beasley. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday April 23 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Township, with funeral rites beginning at 11:00. Donations to St. George Iconography fund would be appreciated. The Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019