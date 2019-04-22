Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Ocean Township, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Ocean Township, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Panas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George N. Panas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George N. Panas Obituary
George N. Panas

Interlaken - George N. Panas, 97, formerly of Interlaken, fell asleep in the Lord on April 20, 2019. He was the former owner of the Berkeley Sweet Shop, an Asbury Park Boardwalk institution for 58 years. Mr. Panas enjoyed sharing many wonderful years golfing with friends at Deal Golf and Country Club. George was predeceased by his wife Hope Panas in 2010. He is survived by his son in law and daughter. Dr. Elias and Pennee Tsoukas, his grandchildren, Dr. H. Scott Beasley and Luann Tsoukas Beasley and his great grandchildren, Sia, Lee and Diana Beasley. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday April 23 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Township, with funeral rites beginning at 11:00. Donations to St. George Iconography fund would be appreciated. The Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now