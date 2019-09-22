|
|
George N. Sevastakis
Brielle - George N. Sevastakis, 89 of Brielle passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his dogs, Sparky, Barkley and Petey. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was an educator and coach (Brick Township Board of Education) and charter boat captain (Lilly P II). George was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Ethelmae Zuber Sevastakis and his sister Alexandra Sevastakis.
George served in the New Jersey Army National Guard serving in the 50th Armored Division (Jersey Blues) with most of his training completed at Fort Drum in Watertown, NY. George was licensed by the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine Officer. George served two terms as a Councilman for the Borough of Brielle from 1975-1980. He proudly served on the Republican Committee of Monmouth County until his passing.
George is survived by his ten children - Nicholas and long term partner Bonnie, William and wife Eileen, Jan, Jill and husband Rob, Jo and her husband Marshall, Chris and wife Sue, Joy, Tina and Rooney, Steven and wife Maria, and Theodore and wife Thanya; his grandchildren - Nicholas II, Tyson, Cadia, Jason, Joshua, Jessica, Benjamin, Danielle, Jillian, Samantha, Julia, Dana, Christopher, Stevie, Deven, and Maelynn; and his great grandchildren - Christian, Zachary, Ethan, Toula, Sebastian, Nicholas, Robyn, Olivia, Jake, Aiden, Bailey, Harrison, Emilia, Luke, Raylynn, KaL-El, and Lillian. He is survived by brother-in-law William and wife Caroline; niece Donna and husband Michael; nephews Donald and wife Linda; William III and husband Granville, Bob and husband Tramele, and Andrew Zuber and wife Kandace. He is also survived by Dale mother of grandchildren Nicholas II, Tyson and Cadia. Nancy mother of great grandchildren Zachary, Christian and Ethan; and will be missed by cousin-in-law Lucille. He will be dearly missed by his companion Patty, as well as, many other extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, September 28 from 1-4 PM at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:30 PM. At the family's request, please dress casually. George's family has requested in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Brielle First Aid, PO Box 262 Brielle, NJ 08730 or Brielle Police Benevolence Association, PO Box 595 Brielle, NJ 08730. To send condolences to the family, read the full obituary, or obtain directions to the funeral home please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019