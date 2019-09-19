|
|
George P. Sargent, Jr.
Jackson - GEORGE P. SARGENT, JR., 89, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. He was born in Hoboken, NJ, and resided in North Bergen, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 57 years ago.
George was a United States Veteran proudly serving with the Army during the Korean War.
He was employed as a mechanic for NJ Transit for 36 years, prior to his retirement in 1989.
He was intensely devoted to the love of his life, Mary for 68 years. He was adored by his three children, Thomas, George and Kathleen, who could not possibly have asked for a better father. He was active in the Jackson Little League for many years coaching baseball, an avid bowler, and a die-hard fan of the NY Giants and NY Mets.
Until the time of his death, George was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., NJ.
He was predeceased by his parents George Sr. and Winifred Sargent; his grandson, Nicholas George Whitmore; and by his sisters, Shirley Telmosse and Joan Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sargent; his sons, Dr. Thomas Sargent and his wife, Karen, and George P. Sargent, III and his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Kathleen Whitmore and her husband, David; his 12 grandchildren; and by his 4 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 & 7-9 PM on
Friday, September 20, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. His Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Please gather at 9:15 AM at the church. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019