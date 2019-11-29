Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resources
George P. Stohrer


1942 - 2019
George P. Stohrer Obituary
George P. Stohrer

Brielle, NJ - George Paul Stohrer, Sr. age 77 of Brielle passed away on Monday, November 25th surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on March 9, 1942 in New York and was raised in East Orange, NJ.

Founder and long-time owner of Stohrer's Appliances in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ where he served people in the community for 40 years. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and awesome Poppy to his grand children. He was married to his high school sweet heart for 57 years.

He was a member of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and President of the Brielle Landing Condominium Association. He had a life-long passion for golf and belonged to the Manasquan River Golf Club and the TPC Prestancea in Sarasota, FL. George was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, loved music and boating with his family and friends. His big heart and love of life will be sorely missed.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Susan, his children and spouses George Jr. and Kathy, Debra and David, and Brett; grand children Sydney, Peyton, Eric, Abigail, Kurt, and Luke; great grand child Clarke.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10am to 12pm at the Orender Funeral Home, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
