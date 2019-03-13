Services
Manchester - George P Weber, 81, of Manchester, NJ passed Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Toms River. Born in Bronx, NY he resided in Brooklyn, NY, and Packanack Lake section of Wayne prior to moving to Manchester in 2002. He proudly served our country as a Master Sergeant of the 71st Infantry Regiment of New York City in the National Guard from 1956-1985. In retirement, he was member of the Veteran Association 69th Division of New York. After high school, he worked in management for The Textiles Workers Union in New York until his retirement in 1996. George was a PGK, PFN & FDD of the Knights of Columbus Council #9134 & a Fourth Degree Knight McMahon Assembly #1926 of Toms River. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and as an usher for St John's Church, Lakehurst. He is predeceased by his wife, Constance B in 2012. Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Gidos & husband Jared, granddaughter Hannah Beth, sisters-in-law, Janet & husband John Turco and Helen Rinato-Istaco and his loving cat Mittens. Visitation is Thursday 2-4& 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 9:30 AM at St John's Church with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shrine of Padre Pio 111 Barto Rd, Barto, PA 19504 or the 2310 Rt #34 Suite 1 D Manasquan, NJ 08736. For direction or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
