|
|
George Paterson, Jr.
Little Silver - George Paterson Jr. of Little Silver New Jersey passed away on July 24.
After his tour of duty in the Navy, he graduated from Rider University with a BS in Business. George was a respected leader in the insurance industry and had a distinguished career spanning more than six decades. He began his career with Selective Insurance Company and went on to become a partner in one of the state's top insurance brokerage firms. During that time he served as president of the New Jersey Association of Mutual Insurance Agents Association. He was a lay speaker for the Methodist Church and worked tirelessly with youth. He served on the Board of Teen Challenge - a worldwide network of faith-based organizations intended to help teenagers, adults and families struggling with substance abuse and other self-destructive behavior.
Born in 1927, George grew up in Ocean Grove. Whether body surfing at the South End beach or throwing a mean fastball, George was an all-round athlete with a love for sports. He was a gifted photographer and trumpet player and an avid golfer. George never lost his passion for the Yankees, a good dish of ice cream and charming those around him with his one of a kind sense of humor.
George was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy, his daughters, Shelley and Kimberly, granddaughter Zoe, and sons-in law Fry Karins and Fred Marziano.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of services.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019