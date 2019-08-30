Resources
More Obituaries for George Paterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Paterson Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Paterson Jr. Obituary
George Paterson, Jr.

Little Silver - George Paterson Jr. of Little Silver New Jersey passed away on July 24.

After his tour of duty in the Navy, he graduated from Rider University with a BS in Business. George was a respected leader in the insurance industry and had a distinguished career spanning more than six decades. He began his career with Selective Insurance Company and went on to become a partner in one of the state's top insurance brokerage firms. During that time he served as president of the New Jersey Association of Mutual Insurance Agents Association. He was a lay speaker for the Methodist Church and worked tirelessly with youth. He served on the Board of Teen Challenge - a worldwide network of faith-based organizations intended to help teenagers, adults and families struggling with substance abuse and other self-destructive behavior.

Born in 1927, George grew up in Ocean Grove. Whether body surfing at the South End beach or throwing a mean fastball, George was an all-round athlete with a love for sports. He was a gifted photographer and trumpet player and an avid golfer. George never lost his passion for the Yankees, a good dish of ice cream and charming those around him with his one of a kind sense of humor.

George was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy, his daughters, Shelley and Kimberly, granddaughter Zoe, and sons-in law Fry Karins and Fred Marziano.

A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of services.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.