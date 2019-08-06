|
George R. Brown
Brielle - George R. Brown, 79 of Brielle entered into eternal life on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Charleston, SC. Upon relocating to Point Pleasant, NJ he married Marie Jenkins, from that union two children, were born. George was employed as a truck driver for Point Pleasant Distributors and retired after 30 years of service.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years Marie Brown.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. A funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Building Fund 44 Union Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019