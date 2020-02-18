|
|
George R. Kleinknecht
Jackson/formerly Manasquan - George R. Kleinknecht, 90, of Jackson, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his loving family by his side. George was born on November 24, 1929, in Union, NJ to his parents Jacob and Marion (nee Murray) Kleinknecht and raised in Manasquan. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. George retired from the State of New Jersey Dept. of Law and Public Safety in 1989 after 30 years of service. He was a founding member and a life member of the Manasquan Elks #2534, a founding member of the Jackson VFW Post # 4703, served as a member of the Manasquan Volunteer First Aid where he was a past President and Captain, a member of the Manasquan Police force for 9 years, and also served on the Manasquan Board of Education. George was a communicant of St. Denis Church until he moved to Jackson in 1995, where he became a communicant of St. Aloysius Church in Jackson, NJ.
George was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Marion Kleinknecht; his first wife Marie C. Kleinknecht; his sister and brother-in-law Marion and Walter Mager; and his brother-in-law Harry Capko. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lou (nee Hodson) Kleinknecht of Jackson, NJ; his loving sons and their wives John and Michele Kleinknecht, Jacob and Gloria Kleinknecht; his loving daughter and son-in-law Louise and Peter Mekosh; his loving stepson and his wife William M and Amanda Hartman; and his loving stepdaughter Debra Teeple. George was the cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, Kimberly Wolter and her husband Christopher, George J. Kleinknecht and his wife Jackie, Marie Mekosh and her fiancé Rony Cepeda, Julie Mekosh, Kaitlyn Gray and her husband Travis, Lindsay Trettel and her husband Tim, Kevin Kleinknecht and his fiancée Amanda Bragg, and Bruce M. Hartman, as well as eighteen great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Entombment to follow at St Catharine's Mausoleum, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manasquan Elks Lodge #2534, PO Box 256, Manasquan, NJ 08736, Att: Special Children's Committee. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020