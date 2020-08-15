1/1
George R. Quinn Jr.
George R. Quinn, Jr,

George R. Quinn, Jr, 61, peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Cape Coral, Florida on August 13, 2020. He spent his first 60 years living in, and around, the Asbury Park and Neptune City areas of New Jersey.

George was predeceased by his parents, George, Sr and Elsie. He is survived by his sister Elsie and her husband Brian, his brother Clark and his wife Wendy, and his stepmother Theresia. He was a loving son and brother, and an amazing person who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

George's caring nature, his quick wit, and his sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. His kindness, optimism and empathy will continue to be an example for those of us he left behind. He may have left Jersey, but Jersey never left him. He'd appreciate you remembering him when you have your morning 'cawfee' and danish as the sun rises and brings in a new day.

In lieu of flowers, George would've appreciated memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Love you George, especially you and Sue disco dancing. You'll be so missed.
Claire
Family
August 15, 2020
George was such a great person. He was really kind and fun loving. RIP Georgie and I will miss all your food pics!!
Leanne & Rich
Friend
August 15, 2020
This is beautifully written and so very true. George could absolutely make you smile with his quick wit! We will miss him so much. Sending lots of love to Elsie and Brian
Kimberly & Eddie
Friend
August 15, 2020
I will always love you and foever.I will keep you in my heart akways.Your favorite cousin Susie. R.I.P.
Susan Delia
Family
August 15, 2020
Rest in peace Cuz, the world won't be the same without you
Ron Quinn
Family
