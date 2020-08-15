George R. Quinn, Jr,
George R. Quinn, Jr, 61, peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Cape Coral, Florida on August 13, 2020. He spent his first 60 years living in, and around, the Asbury Park and Neptune City areas of New Jersey.
George was predeceased by his parents, George, Sr and Elsie. He is survived by his sister Elsie and her husband Brian, his brother Clark and his wife Wendy, and his stepmother Theresia. He was a loving son and brother, and an amazing person who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
George's caring nature, his quick wit, and his sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. His kindness, optimism and empathy will continue to be an example for those of us he left behind. He may have left Jersey, but Jersey never left him. He'd appreciate you remembering him when you have your morning 'cawfee' and danish as the sun rises and brings in a new day.
In lieu of flowers, George would've appreciated memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
.