1/1
George Ralph Csaki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Ralph Csaki

Manalapan - George Ralph Csaki, 86, of Manalapan passed away on November 14. George was born to Michael and Margaret Csaki in Perth Amboy, NJ on November 28, 1933. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1951. George started working in the family construction business then went on to own a roofing and siding company. George spent the larger part of his career as a project manager for Award Winning home builders where he planned and developed residential communities in East Brunswick, Middlesex, Lakewood, Mt. Vernon, Howell and Freehold before retiring in 1998.

George married Dolores in 1956. They resided in a home built by George in Colonia for their first 10 years. But his love of the outdoors led him to Monmouth County. With two young daughters in tow, he moved the family to his "little piece of paradise" in Manalapan where he spent the next 52 years.

George spent his leisure time gardening, farming, and fishing. He enjoyed passing along his life experiences, stories and lessons learned to his grandchildren. His morning coffee included watching the wildlife in his backyard through his kitchen window. George will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family.

George is survived by his wife Dolores of 64 years and his children, Janet VanFossen (Howell) and Barbara Lundy and her husband, Theodore (Freehold); four grandchildren, Charles VanFossen and wife, Jessica (Jackson); Brooke Shaw and husband, William (Freehold); Jason Lundy (Weehawken); David Lundy (Freehold); and great granddaughter, Layla Mae Shaw; and many nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his brother, Louis Csaki and grandson, Andrew Bernard Lundy.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing will be limited to the immediate family. Graveside services and interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold on Wednesday, November 18 at 11:45, where friends and family are welcomed. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Flowers and on-line condolences can be sent to Higgins Memorial Home in Freehold.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved