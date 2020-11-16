George Ralph Csaki



Manalapan - George Ralph Csaki, 86, of Manalapan passed away on November 14. George was born to Michael and Margaret Csaki in Perth Amboy, NJ on November 28, 1933. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1951. George started working in the family construction business then went on to own a roofing and siding company. George spent the larger part of his career as a project manager for Award Winning home builders where he planned and developed residential communities in East Brunswick, Middlesex, Lakewood, Mt. Vernon, Howell and Freehold before retiring in 1998.



George married Dolores in 1956. They resided in a home built by George in Colonia for their first 10 years. But his love of the outdoors led him to Monmouth County. With two young daughters in tow, he moved the family to his "little piece of paradise" in Manalapan where he spent the next 52 years.



George spent his leisure time gardening, farming, and fishing. He enjoyed passing along his life experiences, stories and lessons learned to his grandchildren. His morning coffee included watching the wildlife in his backyard through his kitchen window. George will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family.



George is survived by his wife Dolores of 64 years and his children, Janet VanFossen (Howell) and Barbara Lundy and her husband, Theodore (Freehold); four grandchildren, Charles VanFossen and wife, Jessica (Jackson); Brooke Shaw and husband, William (Freehold); Jason Lundy (Weehawken); David Lundy (Freehold); and great granddaughter, Layla Mae Shaw; and many nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his brother, Louis Csaki and grandson, Andrew Bernard Lundy.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing will be limited to the immediate family. Graveside services and interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold on Wednesday, November 18 at 11:45, where friends and family are welcomed. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Flowers and on-line condolences can be sent to Higgins Memorial Home in Freehold.









