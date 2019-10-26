|
|
George Rives Holder
West Long Branch - George Rives Holder, age 57 of West Long Branch, died on October 23, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8 pm with Military Honors at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for Rives grandson's college fund; Alexandra Holder in Trust for Jaxxen Bahl, 65 Cedar Ave, #C-7, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Please visit damianofuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019