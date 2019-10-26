Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Holder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Rives Holder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Rives Holder Obituary
George Rives Holder

West Long Branch - George Rives Holder, age 57 of West Long Branch, died on October 23, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8 pm with Military Honors at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for Rives grandson's college fund; Alexandra Holder in Trust for Jaxxen Bahl, 65 Cedar Ave, #C-7, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Please visit damianofuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now