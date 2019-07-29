|
|
George Roessner
Middletown - George J. Roessner, Sr., 71, of Port Monmouth, died on July 27, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Newark, NJ to the late George A. and Angeline Roessner. George worked as a Postal Supervisor for USPS for 37 years. He enjoyed motorcycles and loved animals. George was a proud Army Veteran, having served two years in Vietnam from 1968-1970.
Surviving are his two daughters, Vienna Roessner and Lauren Roessner; his son and daughter-in-law, George Jr. and Laura Roessner; and his grandson, Greyson; as well as his sisters, Georgina McGee and Patricia Carroll; and his brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Darleen Roessner.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne A. Roessner in 2004, as well as his sisters, Elinor Taylor, Rosemary McMullan, Margaret Loring and Mary DeMiro Allgood.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9-11 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in George's name to the PTSD Foundation of America www.ptsdusa.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019