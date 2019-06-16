|
George Samson, Jr.
Jackson Township - George Samson, Jr., 74 of Jackson Township and Venice, FL passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. George was the first of 3 sons born to George and Eileen Samson. He was born in Iowa and raised in River Vale, NJ. George earned degrees from SUNY Cobleskill and the University of Georgia, and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. He later earned a Master's degree from NYU. George lived in Glassboro and was an Assistant Professor at Rowan University. He moved to Toms River in 1974 and raised his family there. George was a Principal with the Ocean County Vocational Technical School for 25 years and retired in 2000.
George trusted God and he often shared his faith with others. He was an accomplished woodworker and was always willing to help others with a building project. He had a passion for anything mechanical and could often be found tinkering in his garage fixing things or working on his 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. He enjoyed adventures, boating and snowmobiling with his family and friends in Speculator, NY. George never knew a stranger, making friends wherever he went. He met his beloved Joan at 65 and they enjoyed traveling the world and viewing many beautiful sunsets together in Florida.
George is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joan Woods of Jackson and Venice, FL; former wife, Priscilla Samson of Barnegat; children, Elizabeth Dale and her husband, Randy of Texas and Scott Samson of Toms River; grandchildren, Brandon and Caroline Dale; brothers, Ronald Samson and his wife, Donna of Colts Neck, and Robert Samson and his wife Linda of Voorheesville, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 9:30 AM funeral service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, 272 Jackson Mills Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. Donations in his memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or The Dream Foundation (CA), which provides wishes to adults with cancer. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019