George Schmidt
Manalapan - George James Schmidt, 82, of Manalapan, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. George was born in Orange, New Jersey and resided in Englishtown for 55 years. George was a Graphic Artist before retiring.
George is predeceased his brother James. He is survived by his wife Ellen; sons Eric, Greg and his wife Elizabeth, Timothy, Michael, Kevin, Dennis and his wife Pauline, Curt and Rory; siblings Walter, Elizabeth, Richard, Theresa, and Martin; grandchildren Caitlyn, Kiersten, Gregory, George, James and Matthew; great grandchildren Anthony and Brody.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com