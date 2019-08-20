Services
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
(732) 542-0383
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Schneider Obituary
George Schneider

Hazlet - George Edward Schneider, 78, of Hazlet, formerly of Oceanport and Newark, passed away August 18, 2019. George was born and raised in Newark, NJ. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carole Ann Gottlick. The young couple then moved to Oceanport to raise their family.

George worked for many years in the trucking industry. He was a very private gentleman who just loved spending time with his family!

George is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Alicia (Gual) Schneider, his wife of 56 years, Carole Ann, his son, Rusty Edward and his brother, Eugene.

He is survived by his loving children, Lori Ann Rolly and Michael Scott Schneider, his grandchildren; John "Jay" W. Rolly, IV, Justin Aaron Rolly and wife Abigail and Julie Ann Rolly.

Family and friends may visit Weds.,August 21st from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. Funeral Service Thurs., August 22nd 10:00am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now