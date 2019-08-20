|
|
George Schneider
Hazlet - George Edward Schneider, 78, of Hazlet, formerly of Oceanport and Newark, passed away August 18, 2019. George was born and raised in Newark, NJ. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carole Ann Gottlick. The young couple then moved to Oceanport to raise their family.
George worked for many years in the trucking industry. He was a very private gentleman who just loved spending time with his family!
George is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Alicia (Gual) Schneider, his wife of 56 years, Carole Ann, his son, Rusty Edward and his brother, Eugene.
He is survived by his loving children, Lori Ann Rolly and Michael Scott Schneider, his grandchildren; John "Jay" W. Rolly, IV, Justin Aaron Rolly and wife Abigail and Julie Ann Rolly.
Family and friends may visit Weds.,August 21st from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. Funeral Service Thurs., August 22nd 10:00am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019