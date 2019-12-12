|
George Steven Bowden
Red Bank - George Steven Bowden, 92, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born in Queens, New York on September 23, 1927 to May and Fred Bowden, and raised on Long Island.
He left high school in 1945, following his two older brothers, to serve in WWII as a Navy medical corpsman stationed in the Pacific theater. George attended the University of Pennsylvania and, after graduating from the Wharton School of Business, became a sales manager for Socony Mobil Oil Company. Later he began a career in the medical and cosmetic packaging industry and moved his family of seven to NJ in 1965. Some years later he formed his own company, Packaging Network, specializing in cosmetic contract packaging.
George became a colorful political fixture in Red Bank spearheading the preservation of historic buildings in the area and saving structures such as the T. Thomas Fortune House, renovation of the Red Bank train station and obtaining local, State and National Historic designations for a number of locations. Through his efforts the Red Bank Historic Preservation Commission was formed, and town ordinances were created to protect properties through zoning regulations to identify their historical significance.
George is predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Gladys M Bowden, and survived by his five children, Faith Courselle (Wyoming), Robert Bowden (CT), Christine Bowden McClelland (NM), Sue Bowden (Switzerland), and Lisa Bowden (AZ); four step-children, Michael McDermitt, Christine McDermitt, Amy McDermitt McGrane, and David McDermitt, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends.
George was an active member of the historic All Saints Memorial Church in Navesink, where he was its treasurer, instigator of several funding events including the popular annual Service Auction, and was a founding member of the All Saints National Landmark Trust. He was an avid fisherman, traveler, gardener, and cook, as well as a well known local ceramic artist and painter, boasting in later years that he was the oldest student of the art department of Brookdale Community College racking up an attendance record spanning over 30 years.
George was known by all for his quick wit, disarming humor, and infectious zest for life and conversation.
Join us in celebration on January 18, 2020 at All Saints Memorial Church, Navesink, NJ. Visitation for family and friends, 1-2:30 PM, funeral and burial service, 2:30-4 PM. Gathering in the reception hall afterwards for food and story sharing to regale and reflesh George in words. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation, All Saints National Landmark Trust, and Brookdale Community College Art Department.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019