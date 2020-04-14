|
George Thomas Brunner
George Thomas Brunner died on April 14, 2020 at the age of 95. George was a resident at the Department of Veterans Affairs nursing home in Lyons, NJ since December 2016.
A former resident of Toms River, he lived on Eton Road from 1986 until 2016. Previously, he lived in New Milford, NJ from 1950 until 1986.
George was born on November 29, 1924 in Guttenberg, New Jersey. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in West New York in 1942. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and received Basic Infantry Training at Camp Wheeler, GA.
George was sent overseas in November 1943, arriving at Casablanca, Morocco. He proceeded overland to Oran and then to Italy. He was assigned to Company K, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division. He participated in actions in Anzio and Monte Cassino and then landed in Southern France. He was acting 1st Sergeant for two periods in France. George was awarded the Purple Heart at Rapido River, Italy and the OLC at Montelimar, France. He was awarded the Bronze Star and five Battle Stars. His highest rank was Staff Sergeant. He returned to the United States in October 1945.
George graduated from New York University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science. He was employed by General Motors Overseas Division as a Divisional Buyer. He retired in 1974 after 28 years of service.
Among his hobbies were stamp and postcard collecting, photography and following the New York Yankees.
George's wife, Loretta Frances Brunner, passed in 2015 and his son, Thomas Augustus, died in 2014. George is survived by his sister, Marion Reuter of Frenchtown, NJ, his daughter, Lorraine Gottschling, of Ashburn, VA and his son, George Francis Edward, of Bellingham, WA. George is also survived by four grandchildren, Paul Gottschling, Steve Gottschling, Amy Gottschling and Yuri Brunner.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside his son, Thomas, and wife, Loretta.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020