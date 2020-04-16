|
|
George W. Matthews
Tinton Falls - George W. Matthews, 85, of Tinton Falls, NJ, went home to be with the Lord April 15, 2020. George served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He also worked in construction and was a charter bus driver for 35 years. George married the love of his life, A. Barbara Matthews (née Brooks) on October 17, 1958. They were married for 61+ years. They loved to dance, especially square dancing and country western line dancing. In the summer they danced on the Avon boardwalk on Saturday nights for many years. George and Barbara vacationed with their children in Florida to visit family and Disney World, and also took many trips to St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. George was a member of Crosspoint Church, Farmingdale, NJ. George was predeceased by his father and mother, George and Elizabeth Matthews, and his sister, Charlotte Williams of Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, sons Guy (Antoinette) of Tinton Falls, NJ, and Richard (Rebecca), Cream Ridge, NJ, and his grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Joshua Matthews of Jersey City, NJ, Jonathan Matthews of Millville, NJ, Julia Matthews of Cream Ridge, NJ, and Grace Matthews , U.S.A.F., Arizona. He is also survived by his sisters, Marie Bartek of Trenton, NJ, Emma Neuton of Flemington, NJ, Margaret Douglas of Carlisle, PA, and Eve Vitale of Toms River, NJ, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Due to current restrictions, all services are private at this time. A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held at Crosspoint Church at a later date. For online condolences, please visit George's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crosspoint Church, 462 Squankum Yellowbrook Rd, Farmingdale, NJ 07727
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020