George W. Thorne
Berkeley Twsp. - George W. Thorne, age 89, of the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp. died on Thursday, May 2, 2109 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills. Born in Newark, he lived in Union before moving to Holiday City 30 years ago.
A veteran of the US Navy, Mr. Thorne was a letter carrier at the Irvington Post Office for many years. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Araceli; his step children, Angelica Ramos (Rommel), Liberty Baliscao (David), Charito Calderon (Ronnie); his grandchildren, Sofia, Stefano, Sienna, Samuela, Lauren Anne, and Isabella; his nieces and nephews, Judy and Mike Maniscalski and their children Todd and Ryan and his wife Pam, Paul and Dee Thorne, and their children Vanessa and her husband James and Zachary and his wife Denise; and his sister-in-law Doris.
A visitation and service will be held from 4-8pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019