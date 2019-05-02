|
|
George Washington Keyes
Tinton Falls - George Washington Keyes, 83 of Tinton Falls, was called from service to reward on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehab, Shrewsbury. George was a Korean War Veteran and an avid automotive enthusiast who owned and operated George's Auto Sales in Middletown, NJ. He was a fun-loving people person. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday May 4, until the funeral service at 10 am at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 107 Prospect Ave, Atlantic Highlands. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019