George Zabrodski
Jackson - George Stefan Zabrodski of Jackson, NJ, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. He was 86 years old & still had a great head of dark hair! George was born in Newark and is predeceased by his father, Stefan, mother, Cecelia (Bealuk) and sister, Blanche Stanford. He is survived by his beloved family: wife Jeanette, two daughters, Lori Gregor of Allentown, Janice Bridgman of Freehold and 5 grandchildren, Jenna, Robbie, Danny, Carly and Matthew. His son in-laws John Gregor and Bob Bridgman were like the sons he never had. He met the love of his life, Jeanette Simonetti, on an escape vacation from city life at 1000 Acres Dude Ranch in the Adirondacks. They fell in love and were married June 27, 1959 & would have celebrated 61 years together. George was a hard worker from his earliest boyhood jobs of shoe shining and newspaper delivery to working as an apprentice and then tool and die maker at Federal Pacific and then Thomas & Betts, in Elizabeth. He ended his career as a Consultant in Raritan. His amazing work accomplishment was as an inventor, receiving a United States patent in 1991 for a connector for use with a metal clad cable. George lived in Iselin for most of his married life and lived in Jackson for the last 13 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Iselin and parishioner at St. Aloysius RC Church in Jackson. The best words to describe George would be: selfless, honest, gregarious, integrous, and unconditionally loving. When his girls were growing up he helped with school projects, was a band dad photographer & advocate, would come to pick up his girls at any hour in a pinch and loved taking his wife & daughters to plays in NY and shows at PNC Arts Center. He often took his daughters skiing even though he himself didn't ski, and was like a second father to many of his daughters' friends. He and Jeanette traveled the world with friends & family enjoying interesting US states like Alaska as well as various Caribbean Islands, Italy, France, Belgium, China, Switzerland, and Russia. His other passion were gardening, good food, music and the NY Giants. His family meant everything to him. He was so proud of his daughters' & grandkids' schooling, careers & accomplishments. Thank you to all his friends & neighbors at Winding Ways! Thank you Drs. Gerald Weisfogel and Peter Lapman! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, in his memory. Arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals-DeBow Chapel, 150 West Veterans Hwy., Jackson, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.