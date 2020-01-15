Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity A.M.E Church
64 Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity A.M.E Church
64 Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ
Georgia McCaskill Obituary
Georgia McCaskill

Long Branch - Georgia (Georgie) Newman McCaskill, age 91 of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Jersey Shore Center. Born and raised in Jefferson, SC to the late Naomi Austin and Elmer Newman, she later moved to Long Branch where she was a longtime resident. Georgia was a faithful member of Trinity A.M.E Church at 64 Liberty Street in Long Branch where her home going service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Dr. Deveraux presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the Church. Please visit damianofuneralhome.com for the full obituary or to send a letter of condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
