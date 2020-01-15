|
Georgia McCaskill
Long Branch - Georgia (Georgie) Newman McCaskill, age 91 of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Jersey Shore Center. Born and raised in Jefferson, SC to the late Naomi Austin and Elmer Newman, she later moved to Long Branch where she was a longtime resident. Georgia was a faithful member of Trinity A.M.E Church at 64 Liberty Street in Long Branch where her home going service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Dr. Deveraux presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the Church. Please visit damianofuneralhome.com for the full obituary or to send a letter of condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020