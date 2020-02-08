Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Toms River, NJ
Georgia Torrise Obituary
Georgia Torrise

Bayville - Georgia nee Disney Torrise, age 88, of Toms River, died Friday, Feb. 7 at Tall Woods Care Center, Bayville. Born in Lincoln, AR, she has lived in Toms River since 1962.

She was employed in the Identification Department for the FBI for many years until retiring. She also was well known as a Wilton Cake Decorator and Pastry Chef, where she taught for many years.

Georgia was very involved in St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and founder of the 3rd Order of Dominican Laity. She was also a member of Chapter 24 , the Catholic Daughters of America and the NJ Romance Writers Guild. She was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Torrise and her son, Carmen Torrise.

Georgia is survived by her children, Andrew, George and Anthony Torrise and Ida Drake-Torrise, Mary Suzanna Adjoda and Elizabeth Torrise; a brother, Herbert Disney; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2-4pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Wed. 10am at St. Joseph's Church, Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
