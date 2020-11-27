Georgianne Nicoletti



Brick - Georgianne, 75, passed away on November 13th, 2020 from complications from cancer. She was born in Washington Heights, NY on September 3rd, 1945 to John and Mary Ann (Kelly) Murphy who were immigrants from Ireland. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament Academy in Yonkers, NY. She lived in New York and North Jersey early in her life, working at such companies as Eden Toys and Foote, Cone, & Belding. She married Joseph Nicoletti in Chatsworth, CA in 1974 and they moved to Point Pleasant, NJ in 1978 where they raised two children. Georgianne found a new career in real estate, enjoying many successful years working at Riveredge Realty and Diane Turton Realty where she was a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club. Most recently, she worked for Ridge Realty and continued to stay active in helping many families find homes.



Always present at school activities and sporting events, she was an overwhelmingly supportive mother. Georgianne loved to spend time with her friends and her large extended family! For many years she and her sisters would gather annually in reunion to celebrate the life of their mother, affectionately known as "Mom" to all generations. She enjoyed the Point Pleasant Boardwalk and time spent with family and friends visiting her at the Shore. She also loved to visit new places and in recent years vacationed with her children in California, Florida, and Washington, DC. Georgianne enjoyed reading, watching movies, and most especially, time spent with her grandchildren who she adored and showered with love. She was known for her friendliness, kindness, smile, and laugh!



She is survived by her sisters Sarah, Marion, and Mary, her twin brother John, her son Christopher, daughter Marianne, step-sons Joseph and Mark, and 10 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Patrick and former spouse Joseph Nicoletti. She also has many friends and relatives that will greatly miss her.



Georgianne will be interred at St. Catharine Cemetery in Sea Girt, NJ and a celebration of her life will be scheduled for spring 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store