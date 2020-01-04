Resources
Georgina (Gina) Dalton

Wall Twp - Georgina (Gina) Dalton, 75 of Wall Township died Monday December 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Stockton, England, Gina immigrated to the United States in 1965 and has lived in the area for over 40 years. Gina was predeceased by her parents, most recently her beloved mother, Olive Sewell and sister, Anne Faulkner and her second husband, Kenneth C. Dalton. She is survived by her children, David and Shemesh Friedman, her stepdaughters, Jill, Cori and Dana, and her dear grandchildren, Aela, Aven, Meade and Dalton; her brother David Sewell and his family in England; and her close friends, Pauline, Judy and neighbors Lori and Ginny. Gina enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and home which brought a sense of peace to her life. As she liked to say, she was a simple girl from the village. The immediate family celebrated her life in a private gathering.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
