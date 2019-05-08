|
|
Gerald A. Bruno
Wyckoff - Gerald A. Bruno, 83, passed away May 5, 2019, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born in Red Bank, NJ, and resided in Wyckoff, NJ, for the past 40 years. He was an incredible father and dedicated his life to his family.
Dr. Bruno received his PhD in Bionucleonics from Purdue University in 1961. In 1964, Dr. Bruno began working for E.R. Squibb and Sons in New Brunswick, NJ, as Director of Diagnostics Research and Development, and was awarded a patent on the first sterile Technetium-99m radioisotope generator that altered the practice of nuclear medicine. Dr. Bruno founded Biotrax International in 1985, a mobile diagnostic medical testing company. An entrepreneur at heart, he managed several small business during his retirement.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith; sister, Anne Marcelli of West Long Branch, NJ; brother Robert of Hillsborough, NJ; children, Patrick Bruno of York, PA, Gerald Bruno, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL, Christopher Bruno of Naples, FL, and Cynthia Bruno of Hoboken, NJ; daughter-in-law Christine Bruno; grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison, Jacob, and Mila Bruno, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 9th at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, 07481. The funeral mass will be held at Noon on Friday, May 10th at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. Burial is planned on Saturday at 10:45am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.
