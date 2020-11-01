1/1
Gerald Brown
Gerald Brown

Manchester - Gerald "Jerry" T. Brown, age 80, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30. Born in Jersey City, he lived in many places including Toms River, NJ and Scottsdale, AZ prior to moving to Manchester 11 years ago.

He had a varied career starting out as a Teamster. He moved into Construction and Roofing as a project Superintendent. He went into business with his wife, Carol, and owned their own wine and cheese stores, most notably "The Big Cheese" in Scottsdale, Az. In his spare time, he was also an active member of the Toms River Elks and enjoyed horse-racing, fishing and watching his beloved NY Giants.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Lottie Brown and his 2 sisters, Maryann and Edna.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of 58 years, Carol Brown; children, Jerry Brown Jr. and his wife, Sherry and Lauren Dieterich and her husband, Daniel and 4 grandchildren, Rachel and Alden Brown and Jonathan and Ryan Dieterich. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Brown.

A visitation will take place Tuesday from 4-7pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Whiting. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Deborah Heart and Lung Center at https://www.deborahfoundation.org/donate

Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
