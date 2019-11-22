|
Gerald D. Leonard
Spring Lake Heights - The world is less bright as we share the news that Gerald D. Leonard passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 82 after complications following a series of seizures. Our family is grateful to Dr. Don Choi and the staff at Jersey Shore Medical Center who treated him with great care and kindness.
Jerry was a proud "BIC", Bronx Irish Catholic. After winning the prestigious "Best Dancer" award at St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School, he went on to graduate from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, Class of 1960. The school motto "Acta non Verba", "Actions not Words" guided his life journey. He often said that other than attending Kings Point, proposing to Patricia Ann Finn was the best decision he ever made.
They enjoyed 59 years of marriage along with raising four children. As a happy, adventurous couple they were fortunate enough to travel the world during his international business career.
Jerry was one of the first to explore opportunities in China in the late 1970s. He brought the house down singing Sinatra at a Karaoke session in Seoul and made lifelong friends in Cape Town and Sydney.
He lit up every room he entered. His interests and accomplishments were vast and varied. He was previously the Parish Council President of St. Elizabeth's, Avon-by-the-Sea. He was also a Eucharistic Minister and CYO Basketball Coach at previous parishes before moving to the Shore and served as Chairman of the Board at the Shark River Beach and Yacht Club.
He truly lived a "work hard, play hard" lifestyle. He entered the Ernest Hemingway "Look-a-Like" contest in Key West, ziplined with his granddaughters, played the spoons as a musical instrument, and rescued a baby elephant in college. While in Florida, he joyfully sang in the choir, and for many years, portrayed St. Patrick on the float in the annual parade. An avid golfer, one of his proudest moments was getting a hole-in-one, only to break the window of a nearby condo on the next hole. His friends and family were all enriched by his passion for sailing. Cherished memories of wonderful trips to the British Virgin Islands, Chesapeake Bay, New England Coast, and the Caribbean will always be a part of us.
He knew that his blessings were gifts from God. Saint Peter was waiting for him with open arms, to reunite him with his parents, John and Gertrude Leonard, his brother Jack Leonard and cousins Marge, Paddy and Ronnie along with close friends that have been waiting for him.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Ann (nee Finn), his children Kathleen Marabeti, Suzanne Begley (Martin), Erin Leonard, John Leonard (Joanne), and eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Dennis, Kate, James, Katherine, Kirra, and Siena.
Holidays were always a true celebration. He began grace with "We are so fortunate to be here together as a family, remember, this is special, not everyone has this." His intelligence, kindness and infectious sense of humor will live on in his grandchildren's grandchildren. Jerry, pour yourself a large glass of the finest Cabernet and rejoice in a job well-done and a life well-led. Slainte…
Mass celebrating his life will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, St. Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to St. Elizabeth Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019