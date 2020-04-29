|
Gerald De Florio
Spring Lake - Mr. Gerald De Florio, 87, of Spring Lake, NJ, formerly of Newark, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Because of current health advisories, private funeral services will be held with an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. De Florio was born in Newark, NJ and resided on Parker Street until moving to Spring Lake 21 years ago. He was an Executive with Federal Paper Board, Montvale for over 35 years before retiring at the age of 67. Mr. De Florio served honorably in the U. S. Army.
He is survived by his dear loving wife of 51 years, Ernestine (nee Minichini) De Florio; his dear sisters-in-law Ada De Florio and Gina De Florio; and his many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. De Florio is predeceased by his parents Vincent and Justina (nee Lapore) De Florio; his siblings Evangeline De Marco, Robert De Florio, Al De Florio, and Lelia De Florio, and also his brother-in-law Al De Marco.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020