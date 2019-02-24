|
Gerald J. Custer
Barnegat - Gerald J. Custer, 84, of Barnegat passed February 22, 2019 at home. Born in Minneapolis, MN he resided in CT and Manalapan, NJ before moving to Barnegat in 2005. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Custer, he is survived by three children, Cynthia and Mark Custer, Pamela Warshany and husband Paul; two grandchildren, Michelle and Nichole;
Viewing Monday, February 25 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Tuesday 10 AM at St. Francis Church, Brant Beach. Interment in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019