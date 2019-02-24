Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Brant Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Custer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Custer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald J. Custer Obituary
Gerald J. Custer

Barnegat - Gerald J. Custer, 84, of Barnegat passed February 22, 2019 at home. Born in Minneapolis, MN he resided in CT and Manalapan, NJ before moving to Barnegat in 2005. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Custer, he is survived by three children, Cynthia and Mark Custer, Pamela Warshany and husband Paul; two grandchildren, Michelle and Nichole;

Viewing Monday, February 25 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Tuesday 10 AM at St. Francis Church, Brant Beach. Interment in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now