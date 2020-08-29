Gerald J. Manahan
Howell Twp. - Gerald J. Manahan, 86, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Ballston Spa, NY. He was born in Rochester, MN, and resided in Parsippany, NJ, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 34 years ago.
Gerald served in the United States Army.
He earned an Associate degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gerald was employed as a draftsman/technician with Waters Conley Division of Telex Corp., in Rochester MN, and later as a technician with North American Philips in New York, NY. After his retirement from Philips, he worked as an independent contractor and held positions with several companies including MicroWarehouse, Inc., Reiss Corporation, and the Asbury Park Press.
He was a communicant of the Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp., NJ.
Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Edith Manahan; and by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia Manahan on 8/11/2020. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Carroll and her husband, James Carroll, IV; his granddaughters, Emily, Caitlin, and Evelyn Carroll; his sister, Janet McCoy and her husband, Harold; and by several nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will take place in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold, NJ. A memorial service will be planned after the COVID-19 situation improves. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the Mayo Clinic, https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/Alzheimers
, and would be greatly appreciated.
