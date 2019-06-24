Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Vizzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Vizzone Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald J. Vizzone Sr. Obituary
Gerald J. Vizzone, Sr.

Brick - Gerald J. Vizzone, Sr., 73 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Willow Springs in Brick surrounded by his family. Mr. Vizzone was a manufacturing engineer at Valcor Engineering in Springfield before retiring 11 years ago.

Born and raised in Newark, he moved to Brick in 1974.

Mr. Vizzone was predeceased by his loving wife, Anna Vizzone in 2016; father, Gerard Vizzone; and mother, Mary Lardieri.

Surviving are his son, Gerald J. Vizzone, Jr. and his wife, Kristin of Brick; daughter, Lisa Zeltman and her husband, Jason of Howell; and his beloved grandchildren, Jerry and Gianna.

Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be held 10am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now