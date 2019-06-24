|
|
Gerald J. Vizzone, Sr.
Brick - Gerald J. Vizzone, Sr., 73 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Willow Springs in Brick surrounded by his family. Mr. Vizzone was a manufacturing engineer at Valcor Engineering in Springfield before retiring 11 years ago.
Born and raised in Newark, he moved to Brick in 1974.
Mr. Vizzone was predeceased by his loving wife, Anna Vizzone in 2016; father, Gerard Vizzone; and mother, Mary Lardieri.
Surviving are his son, Gerald J. Vizzone, Jr. and his wife, Kristin of Brick; daughter, Lisa Zeltman and her husband, Jason of Howell; and his beloved grandchildren, Jerry and Gianna.
Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be held 10am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019