Gerald (Jerry) Myron Herzog
Wilmington NC - Gerald (Jerry) Myron Herzog 90 years young passed away October 5, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Jerry was born February 19, 1929 in Matawan, NJ to George and Adele Herzog.
He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Edna Fay Herzog,
He is survived by his wife Elaine Herzog, daughter Donna L. Conway, son Gerald A. Herzog and his wife Peggy, grandchildren, William C. Soyak, Leonard Herzog and Christine Christensen.
Jerry was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He retired as a machinist after 38 years from DuPont in Parlin, NJ. He was a volunteer fireman and became Fire Chief in 1968 in Old Bridge, NJ. Jerry also held membership with the NRA, and American Legion.
He will always be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of the outdoors.
A Memorial will be held at 3 PM Nov. 3, 2019 at the Cheesequake Volunteer Fire Company, 113 State Hwy. 34, Matawan NJ.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to The Cheesequake Volunteer Fire Company.
(www.Cheesequakefire.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019