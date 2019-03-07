|
Gerald S. Wojciehowski Sr.
Freehold Township - Gerald S. Wojciehowski Sr., 78, of Freehold Township, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born and raised in Nanticoke, PA and had lived in Edison before moving to Freehold Township in 1994. Jerry was the owner and operator of JMT Design in Freehold for over 50 years. He was a parishioner of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine. Jerry was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6201, Jackson and was thankful for all they had done.
Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Wojciehowski; daughter, Denise Wojciehowski; and brother, Ed Wojciehowski. He is survived by his son, Gerald S. Wojciehowski, Jr. and his wife, Trudy of Atlantic Highlands; three grandchildren, Trudy Dalton and her husband, Bill of DE, Kelly Hannon and her husband, Kevin of DE, and Daniel Wojciehowski of Atlantic Highlands; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Logan and Wesley.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:00 AM for the procession to his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Knights of Columbus Council 6201, 401 Bartley Road, Jackson, NJ 08527. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019