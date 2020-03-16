|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Snee
Asbury Park - Gerald "Jerry" Snee, age 70, a lifelong resident of Asbury Park, passed away on Saturday, March 14th with the love of his family and his daughter by his side. Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and a Teamster. Most will remember him as an Asbury Park staple that you could always find each day outside of the 7-Eleven on Main Street enjoying his coffee and the newspaper, but he was much more. Jerry was one of a kind, a devoted father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and neighbor. He never turned away from someone in need and no matter the need he helped as if you were family. He always showed kindness, compassion and commitment. A jokester at his core, he left each person he met with a lifelong memory of joy that will always be accompanied by a laugh and a smile. While his time here was too short, his memory and impression on us all will last forever.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents; James and Geraldine Snee. He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Alevras and husband Scott, (Parlin); a granddaughter, Amelia Grace, one brother, James (Gloversville) NY, two sisters; Mary Anne Ryan (West Palm Beach) FL and Lois Ann Wycoff (Palatka) FL
Visitation will be held Friday March 20, 2020 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. On Saturday, owing to current health concerns a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune at 11am in lieu of a Funeral Mass. Interment in the family plot will follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to . For condolences visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020