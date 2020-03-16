Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Gerald Snee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Snee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Snee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Snee Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Snee

Asbury Park - Gerald "Jerry" Snee, age 70, a lifelong resident of Asbury Park, passed away on Saturday, March 14th with the love of his family and his daughter by his side. Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and a Teamster. Most will remember him as an Asbury Park staple that you could always find each day outside of the 7-Eleven on Main Street enjoying his coffee and the newspaper, but he was much more. Jerry was one of a kind, a devoted father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and neighbor. He never turned away from someone in need and no matter the need he helped as if you were family. He always showed kindness, compassion and commitment. A jokester at his core, he left each person he met with a lifelong memory of joy that will always be accompanied by a laugh and a smile. While his time here was too short, his memory and impression on us all will last forever.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents; James and Geraldine Snee. He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Alevras and husband Scott, (Parlin); a granddaughter, Amelia Grace, one brother, James (Gloversville) NY, two sisters; Mary Anne Ryan (West Palm Beach) FL and Lois Ann Wycoff (Palatka) FL

Visitation will be held Friday March 20, 2020 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. On Saturday, owing to current health concerns a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune at 11am in lieu of a Funeral Mass. Interment in the family plot will follow.

In lieu of flowers please donate to . For condolences visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -