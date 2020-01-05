|
Gerald Steakin, Sr.
Howell - Gerald F. Steakin Sr. of Howell NJ, formally of the Bronx, passed away Monday, December 30th, 2019. He was a management consultant who retired after 45 years on Wall Street. He served as a member of the 69th regiment of the New York National Guard, retiring at the rank of sergeant first class. Gerald was a life member of W.J. Boyd Council Knights of Columbus #326 and former captain of the "old" major degree team. He was also a past commander Giralda Caravan #59 Alhambra and Life member of the Howell Elks #1515. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary; two sons, Gerald and Kevin; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; his sister Eileen and her husband, Pete Cartwright; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, on Tuesday, January 7th from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. William the Abbot, Howell, followed by the entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
