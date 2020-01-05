Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. William the Abbot
Howell, NJ
Gerald Steakin Sr. Obituary
Gerald Steakin, Sr.

Howell - Gerald F. Steakin Sr. of Howell NJ, formally of the Bronx, passed away Monday, December 30th, 2019. He was a management consultant who retired after 45 years on Wall Street. He served as a member of the 69th regiment of the New York National Guard, retiring at the rank of sergeant first class. Gerald was a life member of W.J. Boyd Council Knights of Columbus #326 and former captain of the "old" major degree team. He was also a past commander Giralda Caravan #59 Alhambra and Life member of the Howell Elks #1515. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary; two sons, Gerald and Kevin; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; his sister Eileen and her husband, Pete Cartwright; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, on Tuesday, January 7th from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. William the Abbot, Howell, followed by the entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 5, 2020
