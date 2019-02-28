Services
Freehold - Gerald W. "Jerry" Fraynert, 86, of Freehold, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center, Franklin Township.

He was born in Newark and had resided in Danby, Vermont and Old Bridge Township before moving to Freehold.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

He was the owner of the Danby Inn, Danby for 15 years before his retirement in 2010.

His wife, Frances Sullivan Fraynert, died in 2017 and a stepson, Thomas, died in 1997.

Surviving are two brothers, James and Edward Fraynert; a stepdaughter, Kathleen Rall; and two step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher Rall.

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday at 10 a.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019
