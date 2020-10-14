Gerald W. Hansen
Tamarac - Gerald W. Hansen, 80, of Tamarac, FL, formerly of Jensen Beach, FL and River Plaza, NJ, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1940 in Long Branch, NJ to Elsie M. Bartel and Leslie Storm Hansen.
He was proudly a member of the Teamsters Local 810. He will be greatly missed by his children, Douglas Hansen and Jerilynn Sands; grandchildren, Douglas Hansen, SFC Daniel Hansen, SSG Andrew Hansen, Evan Sands, and Aron Sands; 8 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with family will be held at a later date.
Please honor Gerald's memory by making a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
