Gerald W. Hansen
1940 - 2020
Gerald W. Hansen

Tamarac - Gerald W. Hansen, 80, of Tamarac, FL, formerly of Jensen Beach, FL and River Plaza, NJ, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1940 in Long Branch, NJ to Elsie M. Bartel and Leslie Storm Hansen.

He was proudly a member of the Teamsters Local 810. He will be greatly missed by his children, Douglas Hansen and Jerilynn Sands; grandchildren, Douglas Hansen, SFC Daniel Hansen, SSG Andrew Hansen, Evan Sands, and Aron Sands; 8 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with family will be held at a later date.

Please honor Gerald's memory by making a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be offered at www.KraeerCoralSprings.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
9547538960
