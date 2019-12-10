|
Geraldine Dorso
Bayvile - Geraldine "Murphy" Dorso, 87, of Bayville, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., she has been a resident of Bayville since 1958. Mrs. Dorso was one of Berkeley Township's longest employee with over 44 years of service as Tax Collector. She retired in 2014. Additionally, to her many years of service with the Township, she also was an active member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church in Bayville. Gerry was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great and great, great grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Raymond in 2018, her mother Nana Murphy in 1996, and her grandson Nicholas in 2018.
Surviving are; four children, Raymond, Thomas and his wife AnneMarie, Frances Dorso and Anna Baranyay and her husband Matt; eleven grandchildren, Raymond and his wife Kathy, Christopher, Alayna and her husband Rich, Beth and her husband Jarred, Abigail, Joseph, Theresa and her husband Rich, Diane and her husband Joe, Matthew, Clark/Mikki and Julia/John. Also surviving are fourteen great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Memorial Service on Sunday, Dec. 15th, at 1pm, at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 526 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, 08721. Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville oversees the arrangements. (mastapetermemorialhome.com) In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory to the Church, would be appreciated. (faithcommunityumc.org)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019