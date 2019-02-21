|
GERALDINE E. DOHANYOS
Freehold - Geraldine E. Dohanyos, 72, of Freehold, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the JFK Haven Hospice in Edison. Ms. Dohanyos was born in Perth Amboy to the late John and Helen Amaczi Dohanyos and had lived the last five years in Freehold.
She was employed by Community Management Corporation in Freehold as a property manager for the last ten years. Geraldine was a member of the New Jersey State Real Estate Association and also of the Fords V.F.W. Post 6090 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her brother, John K. Dohanyos III and his wife Kathryn of New Brunswick, her two sisters, Jeannette Moran and her husband William of Hopelawn and Shirley Dunsavage and her husband Raymond of Freehold and also by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:00 am mass in the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Fords. Visitation hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 pm. The family would like to give a special thanks to the J.F.K. Haven Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice, c/o The JFK Medical Center Foundation, 80 James Street, Edison, NJ 08817-9972. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019