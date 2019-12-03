|
|
Geraldine M. Velardi
Manchester - Geraldine M Velardi 95 of Manchester died Monday December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Newark she resided in Fords for 21 years and Belleville for 10 years before moving to Manchester in 1986. She was a Lab Assistant for 15 years with Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley before retiring in 1983. She loved to travel, dance and cook for her family. She is predeceased by her husband of 73 years Nicholas J Velardi in 2017. Surviving are her children, Rosemary Zizza, Richard & wife Mary, Patricia Velardi, Steve & life partner Elizabeth, Cynthia Velardi and 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019