Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for Geraldine Velardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine M. Velardi

Geraldine M. Velardi Obituary
Geraldine M. Velardi

Manchester - Geraldine M Velardi 95 of Manchester died Monday December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Newark she resided in Fords for 21 years and Belleville for 10 years before moving to Manchester in 1986. She was a Lab Assistant for 15 years with Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley before retiring in 1983. She loved to travel, dance and cook for her family. She is predeceased by her husband of 73 years Nicholas J Velardi in 2017. Surviving are her children, Rosemary Zizza, Richard & wife Mary, Patricia Velardi, Steve & life partner Elizabeth, Cynthia Velardi and 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
