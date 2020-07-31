1/1
Geraldine O'Brien Burns
Geraldine O'Brien Burns

Lavallette - Geraldine O'Brien Burns of Lavallette, N.J. departed this world on 7/31/2020 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Gerald O'Brien from Cavan, Ireland and Virginia O'Brien from Newark, N.J. She was the adored wife of Raymond Burns, who predeceased her in 2008 and mother to 6 children. Her legacy as a distinguished gardener and artist will long be remembered. Her unconditional love for her 12 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren will be held deep in their hearts. She leaves behind her sister, Virginia DeFinis and sister-in-law, Arlene Burke, as well as many nieces & nephews and their families.

Geri served as a lector at mass and was an active member of the St Pio Parish in Lavallette. She was involved in the Rosary Society and Prayer Group at St Pio's. She organized many trips and adventures for the Lavallette Senior Group. She was a valued member of the parish community. Her neighbors and many other friends will miss her dearly. She loved to dance, always joining the laughter and good times. She was once employed at "The Telephone Company" and "Sears". For more information and arrangements; please visit www.silvertonmemorial.com.

"Like the jetties we no longer see on the beach, Geri & Ray are still nearby."




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
