Geraldine R. Henzel Obituary
Geraldine R. Henzel

Lakewood - Geraldine R. Henzel (Rothman), 85, of Lakewood, NJ, formerly of Bayville and Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 27th, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, Geraldine grew up in Flushing, NY where she met her husband Floyd. They moved to Hazlet in 1966 where she raised her 3 daughters and became an elementary school teacher for the Hazlet Board of Education. After retiring, she and Floyd moved to Bayville, NJ to fulfil their lifelong dream to live on the water. When "Gerry" was a baby, her big brother, Sidney, couldn't say her name, so he called her "sister". Throughout her life, she was known to those who loved her as both Gerry and/or Sis. After "Mom", the name she loved best was "Grandma". Gerry was a lifelong friend of many people who adored her and her kindness, her sense of humor and her unending desire to help others. Predeceased by her beloved grandson, David, she is survived by her loving husband Floyd Henzel; daughter, Ellen and her husband Donald Harmer of Toms River; daughter, Lois and her husband John Erickson of Paillion, NE.; daughter Julie and her husband Joseph Allen of Old Bridge, NJ; brother, Sidney Rothman; grandsons, Andrew and his wife Heather, Steven, Daniel and Sam; granddaughter Callie and her husband Zach; and her dear friend and caregiver, Linda Patrick. Services will be private and anyone wishing to honor Gerry's memory may do so by contributing to their favorite charity in her name. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2020
