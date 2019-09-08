|
Geraldine Rappa
Hudson, FL - Geraldine Rappa, 100, of Hudson, FL passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Solaris Rehabilitation Center in Hudson, FL.
She was born on June 26, 1919 to Ralph and Marie (Castellano) Nicoletti in Newark, NJ. On September 28, 1941, she married Leonard Rappa. They started their family in Belleville, NJ, before moving to Marlboro, NJ, where they lived for 50 years. In 2009, Geraldine and Leonard moved to Hudson, FL.
Geraldine was a proud member of the Robertsville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, where she acted as Secretary Treasurer. She was also involved with the American Red Cross, , Easter Seals, and the Federation for the Blind. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and baking, as well as traveling. A favorite trip of hers was backpacking throughout Europe, taking in the sights of Italy, France, and England.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marie Nicoletti; her beloved daughter, Rose M. Allocca, and a sister, Rose Russamanno.
Geraldine is survived by her loving spouse of 77 years, Leonard V. Rappa, her son, Louis S. Rappa and his wife Amelia; son- and daughter-in-law, John and Denise Allocca; a sister, Eleanor White; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9am to 10am at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy 79 Morganville, NJ, 07751.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, 549 County Rd. 520, Marlboro, NJ.
Inurnment will follow at the St. Gabriel Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ.
Memorial donations in Geraldine's name are suggested to the , or to St. Gabriel's Church.
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019