Geraldine Rinaldi
Lakewood - Geraldine Rinaldi, age 89, of Lakewood passed away at Ocean Medical Center in Brick on July 10, 2019. Geraldine was born on November 18, 1929 in Union City, NJ to the late Marcellino and Michelina Manganelli. Until her retirement, Geraldine worked as an Assistant Plaza Supervisor for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. She was a member of the Italian American Club in the original Leisure Village. Geraldine is survived by her son Alfred J. Rinaldi and his wife Lois; daughter Michele Rinaldi all of Brick; two brothers Paul and his wife Gilda Manganelli of Brick and Marcellino Manganelli who resides in Satellite Beach, FL. Geraldine is also survived by her grandchildren, Jerry, Tamara and Maria.
The family will receive relatives and friends for Visitation on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. The Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head, followed by the Entombment at St. Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter, 185 Brick Blvd. Brick, NJ 08723. Condolences may be sent to www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019