Geraldine "Jerry" Voorhees
Seaside Park Borough - Geraldine "Jerry " Voorhees, passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at her home.
Raised in the Flemington area and a former resident of Lambertville, Jerry moved to Seaside Park in 1999.
A graduate of Flemington High School, Jerry was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of The Union Church of Seaside Park. Jerry was a caring and kind wife and mother. She cherished her time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Bingo and Scrabble. She loved to cook and bake for her family and you could always find a homemade treat on her counter.
Daughter of the late Carl and Eva Baird Alvater, she is survived by her husband Frank O. Voorhees, three sons Marc Voorhees and his wife Linda, Bobby Shoemaker, Jeffrey Shoemaker and his wife Christy, two daughters Cynthia Shoemaker Zerrer and her husband John, Betsy Shoemaker Wonderlin, her grandchildren, Kyle Voorhees and his wife, Rebecca Strimer, Joshua Voorhees and his partner, Leah Vonderheide, Caity Shoemaker, Geoffrey Shoemaker, Samantha Wonderlin, Amanda Wonderlin, Jackson Zerrer, Sarah Shoemaker, Ella Titus and her two great grandchildren Margot and Frances Voorhees.
Funeral services will be Monday December 16 at 11:00 am at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St. Lambertville. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Hopewell. Calling hours will be Sunday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd., Brick NJ 08723 or the , Manasquan NJ Office, 2310 Rte 34 Ste 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
For further information visit
www.GarefinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019